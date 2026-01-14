

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toho Co., Ltd. (TOH.F), a Japanese entertainment company, on Wednesday reported higher profit for the nine months ended November 30, 2025, supported by growth in operating revenue and improved operating performance.



Profit before taxes rose to 68.245 billion yen from 51.789 billion yen a year earlier, mainly helped by a gain on the sale of investment securities of 8.913 billion yen.



Operating profit increased to 60.092 billion yen from 52.801 billion yena year ago.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 46.587 billion yen or 274.75 yen per basic share, versus 34.141 billion yen or 200.38 yen per basic share a year earlier.



Operating revenue climbed to 281.366 billion yen from 234.169 billion yen for the previous-year period.



For the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, Toho expects operating revenue of 360 billion yen, up 15% year-on-year. Profit attributable to owners of the parent is projected to climb 9.6% to 47.5 billion yen, with basic earnings per share forecast at 280.77 yen.



