Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
WKN: A0YJNS | ISIN: CA6871961059 | Ticker-Symbol: UR2
Tradegate
13.01.26 | 19:30
0,312 Euro
+4,70 % +0,014
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2740,30010:01
0,2740,30009:37
ACCESS Newswire
14.01.2026 08:50 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), announces the following information in connection with its block listing pursuant to Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Name of Company:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Name of scheme:

Unlisted warrants

Period of return:

From:

14 July 2025

To:

14 January 2026

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

15,203,116

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

19,586,444

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:

15,036,912

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

19,752,648

Name of contact:

Louis Castro

Telephone number of contact:

07775625724

For further information visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.
Louis Castro, Executive Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP-Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Allison Allfrey
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-announces-block-listing-six-monthly-return-1126977

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
