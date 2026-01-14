Orosur Mining Inc Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), announces the following information in connection with its block listing pursuant to Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies:
Name of Company:
Orosur Mining Inc.
Name of scheme:
Unlisted warrants
Period of return:
From:
14 July 2025
To:
14 January 2026
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
15,203,116
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
19,586,444
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:
15,036,912
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
19,752,648
Name of contact:
Louis Castro
Telephone number of contact:
07775625724
For further information visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or contact:
Orosur Mining Inc.
Louis Castro, Executive Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP-Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Allison Allfrey
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474
