

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IP Group plc (IPO.L), an investment company, on Tuesday said Chair Sir Douglas Flint will join the board of Prudential plc (PRU.L, PUKPF, PUK), an insurance and asset management company, as an independent non-executive director and Chair with effect from March 2026.



As a result, Flint will retire as a director and chair of IP Group at the conclusion of the company's Annual General Meeting in June 2026 and will not stand for re-election.



The company said its nomination committee is continuing its chair succession process and will provide a further update in due course.



On Tuesday, IP Group closed trading 1.23% higher at $57.40 on the London Stock Exchange.



