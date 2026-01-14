Collaboration will allow Visa Direct customers to unlock more choices for global payments using stablecoins

BVNK, the global provider of stablecoin infrastructure, and Visa, a world leader in digital payments, have today announced a strategic partnership that will see BVNK powering stablecoin payments for Visa Direct, Visa's $1.7 trillion money movement network.

BVNK, which processes over $30bn in stablecoin payments annually, will help power Visa Direct's stablecoin services in select markets, including stablecoin pre-funding, enabling certain select business customers to fund Visa Direct payouts using stablecoins instead of only fiat, and payouts to end recipients in stablecoins putting digital dollars directly in recipients' wallets.

The partnership will help power Visa Direct's stablecoin services in approved areas, opening new avenues to meet a wider range of client needs and giving end users more choice in how and when they access their funds. It reflects Visa's continued commitment to investing in stablecoin technology to power the next generation of payments.

The announcement marks the next phase of the strategic relationship between the two companies. Visa Ventures invested in BVNK in May 2025, and this integration marks Visa Direct's expansion into stablecoin infrastructure provided by BVNK.

"At Visa, we have a long history of embracing new technologies that modernize money movement," said Mark Nelsen, Global Head of Product, Commercial Money Movement solutions at Visa. "Stablecoins are an exciting opportunity for global payments, with enormous potential to reduce friction and expand access to faster, more efficient payment options including during weekends, holidays and when banks are closed. BVNK shares this vision, and that's why we're partnering with them to provide the reliable, trusted and necessary infrastructure needed to expand our Visa Direct stablecoin pilots."

Jesse Hemson-Struthers, CEO of BVNK, said: "Visa and BVNK both believe in the transformational potential of stablecoin technology, not just as a payment method, but as a powerful layer of payments infrastructure."

"This partnership is unlocking a new layer of payment innovation where stablecoins will be embedded directly into the world's most trusted payments network. It will give businesses and end consumers more choice in how and when they receive and send their funds."

"We're excited to be partnering with Visa Direct to accelerate the adoption of stablecoin technology at scale. We believe we're just at the start of transforming how money moves globally."

The rollout will initially focus on markets with strong demand for digital asset payments, followed by broader global expansion based on customer needs.

About BVNK: BVNK is the stablecoin-powered financial stack for enterprises. Build financial products. Unlock new markets. Move money in seconds across 130+ countries. One platform for every use case. Trusted by Worldpay, Deel and Flywire. Processing billions annually. Learn more at BVNK.com.

