Banijay Group N.V.
WKN: A3DNL2 | ISIN: NL0015000X07 | Ticker-Symbol: H98
Frankfurt
14.01.26 | 09:55
8,150 Euro
+1,24 % +0,100
8,1508,20010:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2026 16:46 Uhr
Banijay Group N.V.: Reaction to market rumours

Paris, 13 January 2026

Reaction to market rumours

The Company confirms that it has entered into discussions with the All3Media owner regarding a potential combination between Banijay and All3Media. At this stage, the Company wishes to emphasize that no decision has been taken and that there can be no assurance that a transaction will be concluded. Further announcements will be made if and when appropriate.

*******


Investor Relations
investors@group.banijay.com
Press Relations Banijay Group
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton - Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange - Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group's activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe's fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,803m and €900m respectively.

Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
