Banijay Group N.V.: Reaction to market rumours

Paris, 13 January 2026Reaction to market rumoursThe Company confirms that it has entered into discussions with the All3Media owner regarding a potential combination between Banijay and All3Media. At this stage, the Company wishes to emphasize that no decision has been taken and that there can be no assurance that a transaction will be concluded. Further announcements will be made if and when appropriate.*******Investor Relationsinvestors@group.banijay.comPress Relations Banijay Groupbanijaygroup@brunswickgroup.comHugues Boëton - Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15Nicolas Grange - Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19About Banijay GroupBanijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group's activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe's fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,803m and €900m respectively.Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).