Qt Group Oyj: Komatsu chooses Qt Group to automate GUI testing for construction machines

With the GUI test automation tool Squish, the global manufacturer has already cut its manual work by over 20%, while dramatically improving quality for machines sold worldwide

Espoo, Finland, January 14, 2026 - Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) has today announced that Komatsu, a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, has adopted Qt Group's Squish platform to automate GUI testing of display screens in its equipment. Through this partnership, Komatsu has significantly improved testing efficiency and quality assurance across its global operations.

Komatsu's equipment operates in more than 190 countries and its ICT monitor supports 27 human languages. Making the entire testing process as efficient as possible is increasingly important as Komatsu brings more digital technologies into its equipment, including Komtrax and Smart Construction, which depend on reliable software and safety-critical systems. Since Komatsu already builds its software with the Qt framework, Squish's tight Qt integration lets it test these controls and components efficiently. At the same time, Squish is flexible enough to handle testing for other software platforms Komatsu uses, allowing for faster test creation and maintenance across different applications.

With Squish, Komatsu has cut manual testing by 21.4% and expanded automated checks across key areas within the target applications, making it possible to test all essential software features and functions. Squish integrates with OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology that automatically verifies text displays correctly in all different languages. This means operators around the world have a consistent and clear experience, no matter which language they use.

"In the past, we had to specify exact screen coordinates and update test tools settings every time something changed," said Takayuki Nishihata, Group Manager, Group 3 Field Automation Development Center, Development Division at Komatsu. "With Squish, specifying the object name is enough, making tests for applications developed with Qt far easier to maintain and reuse. Being able to automate tests across so many languages means we can deliver a consistent experience to operators".

"With Komatsu, we're demonstrating that the right automation tool can deliver real productivity and reduce manual testing time," said Juhapekka Niemi, Senior Vice President at Qt Group. "By delivering significantly faster and more comprehensive testing, we're helping Komatsu set new benchmarks for efficiency and quality on a global scale."

About Qt Group

Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) is a global software company, trusted by industry leaders and over 1.5 million developers worldwide to create applications and smart devices that users love. We help our customers to increase productivity through the entire product development lifecycle: from UI design and software development to quality management and deployment. Our customers are in more than 70 different industries in over 180 countries. Qt Group employs some 900 people, and its net sales in 2024 were 209.1 MEUR. To learn more, visit www.qt.io

Media contact: