ROCKWOOL A/S: Russia takes control of ROCKWOOL's four factories in the country

Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 03 - 2026

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

13 January 2026

Russia takes control of ROCKWOOL's four factories in the country

Today, we learned that a Russian presidential decree is approved whereby external management has taken control of ROCKWOOL's Russian subsidiary and that ROCKWOOL is no longer in control of its assets in the country.

ROCKWOOL will vigorously defend its legal rights, including under the Bilateral Investment Treaty between Russia and Denmark. Under the current circumstances, however, we are not optimistic about reversing the decision to place our Russian subsidiaries under forced external administration.

We will confer with the Danish government and EU authorities to seek whatever guidance and support they can provide.

Based on these events, ROCKWOOL has determined that control over the four factories has been lost. Consequently, all four legal entities will be de-consolidated as per today, and the net value (equity) of the businesses will be written down. The total equity amounts to 469 MEUR as per 31 December 2025. For full-year 2025, the Russian business reported revenue and EBIT of 261 MEUR and 78 MEUR respectively.

We will later provide further details on the accounting impact of the loss of the factories.

Further information

Investor:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

Media:

Rasmus Windfeld

Director, Group Media Relations

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 40 44 60 60