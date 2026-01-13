Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
14.01.26 | 09:39
84,86 Euro
-0,08 % -0,07
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NASDAQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,5684,9610:23
84,5685,0110:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2026 22:06 Uhr
5 Leser
Nasdaq, Inc.: Delisting of Securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock, units, and warrants of Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation. Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation's securities were suspended on October 17, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock and warrants of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s securities were suspended on October 30, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock and warrants of DIH Holding US, Inc. DIH Holding US, Inc.'s securities were suspended on November 7, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, units, and rights of DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation. DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation's securities were suspended on November 21, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Sonder Holdings Inc. Sonder Holdings Inc.'s securities were suspended on November 24, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares, units, and warrants of Israel Acquisitions Corp. Israel Acquisitions Corp's securities were suspended on December 4, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of iRobot Corporation. iRobot Corporation's stock was suspended on December 22, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc.'s stock was suspended on December 23, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock of Luminar Technologies, Inc. Luminar Technologies, Inc.'s stock was suspended on December 24, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Zynex, Inc. Zynex, Inc.'s stock was suspended on December 24, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ProPhase Labs, Inc. ProPhase Labs, Inc.'s stock was suspended on January 5, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, and warrants of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.'s securities were suspended on January 5, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, warrants, units, and rights of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp's securities were suspended on January 7, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
