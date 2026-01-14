Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.: TCS and AMD Announce Strategic Collaboration to Drive AI Adoption at Scale

MUMBAI, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) to help enterprises scale AI adoption from pilots to production, modernize legacy environments, and build secure, high performance digital workplaces.

Under the collaboration, TCS and AMD plan to engage on the co-development of industry specific AI and GenAI solutions by combining TCS's deep domain expertise, systems integration capabilities and global innovation ecosystem with leadership AMD high performance computing and AI product portfolio. Together, the companies will help enterprises modernize hybrid cloud and edge environments, deploy AI-powered workplace solutions, and accelerate innovation across cloud-to-edge workloads. TCS will also rapidly upskill and certify its associates on cutting-edge AMD hardware and software technologies. The two companies plan to jointly invest in talent that will help build a deep pool of experts who can co-innovate and deliver next-generation AI solutions. Additionally, industry-specific GenAI frameworks will be developed for sectors such as life sciences (drug discovery), manufacturing (cognitive quality engineering and smart manufacturing), and BFSI (intelligent risk management). Finally, the collaboration plans to deliver tailored accelerators, frameworks, and best practices to boost AI performance across both training and inference workloads, helping ensure organizations can fully harness the power of AI.

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, AMD, said, "AI adoption is accelerating, and unlocking its potential requires a new scale of high-performance computing and deep collaboration across the industry. AMD is building the open, end-to-end compute foundation that enables AI across the enterprise. Through our work with TCS, we are helping customers translate AI innovation into new growth opportunities across industries."

K. Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Consultancy Services, said, "Our collaboration with AMD is a significant step in scaling AI for the enterprise. By combining TCS's deep industry expertise with AMD's high performance computing capabilities, we are enabling organizations to move from AI experimentation to AI at scale and deployment. Together, we plan to co-create industry specific Gen AI solutions, modernize hybrid cloud and edge environments, and shape the next generation of intelligent workplace. The collaboration underscores our commitment to building future ready enterprises and advances our ambition to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company."

TCS will work with AMD to integrate Ryzen CPU-powered client solutions to deliver workplace transformation, while leveraging AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Instinct GPUs, and AI accelerators to modernize hybrid cloud and high-performance computing environments. Additionally, the AMD embedded computing portfolio will help customers to drive edge innovation, inference, and industrial digitalization through adaptive System on Chips (SoCs) and Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs).

TCS brings deep expertise in designing and delivering customized solutions powered by advanced semiconductors, enabling clients to unlock the full potential of high-performance computing and adaptive technologies. This strength complements cutting-edge AMD platforms, creating a powerful foundation for co-innovation and next-generation solutions. Combining TCS' industry-leading capabilities, this partnership aims to develop next-gen AI and computing solutions. The co-created solutions will help enterprises adapt to the AI-era.

About AMD

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world's most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of 590,000 spread across 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients - helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

