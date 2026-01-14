RWS's IP Solutions team in South Korea wins President of the Korean Patent Attorneys Association Award

RWS (RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, has claimed the highest honor at the 20th Korea Promising Patent Technology Awards, taking home the grand prize the President of the Korean Patent Attorneys Association Award.

The accolade, presented by the leading professional body representing Korea's intellectual property industry, recognizes outstanding innovation and excellence in patent technology. Winners are selected based on technological differentiation, commercialization success and measurable contributions to employment and exports, with a clear focus on turning patent excellence into market impact.

"We're proud to win the highly prestigious President of the Korean Patent Attorneys Association Award," said James Lacey, CEO of Protect at RWS. "The award underscores RWS's role as a trusted IP partner for Korean corporations and IP law firms, supporting the intellectual property lifecycle with proven reliability and market-leading, globally validated technology."

The award recognizes RWS's IP Solutions strengths across technology, expertise and global scale, including:

ISO-certified patent translation workflows , combining the expertise of more than 200 professional linguists with AI-enabled language technologies to deliver accurate, filing-ready translations.

, combining the expertise of more than 200 professional linguists with AI-enabled language technologies to deliver accurate, filing-ready translations. The inovia platform , enabling streamlined multi-country patent filings through centralized instructions and real-time portfolio visibility.

, enabling streamlined multi-country patent filings through centralized instructions and real-time portfolio visibility. A global IP research network of more than 40,000 experts across 170 countries , providing actionable insight to support strategic decision-making across the IP lifecycle.

, providing actionable insight to support strategic decision-making across the IP lifecycle. A 24/7 online patent renewals system, helping organizations manage complex portfolios with automated processes, secure payments and improved budget predictability.

RWS's IP Solutions team in South Korea received the award at a ceremony held at the Korea Intellectual Property Center in Yeoksam, Seoul. Recognition from the President of the Korean Patent Attorneys Association is a powerful endorsement reinforcing RWS's credibility and strengthening its position as a trusted global IP services partner in Korea.

Click here to learn more about RWS's IP Solutions. Check out our latest blog on the award win.

About us

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world's top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale.

Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM.

More information: rws.com.

