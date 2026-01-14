ADM Energy Plc - Change of Registered Office, Change of Company Secretary & Update on Publication of Annual Results and Half-year Report

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resource investing company announces that its registered office has changed to C/O Westend Corporate LLP, 6 Heddon Street, London, United Kingdom, W1B 4BT with immediate effect. In addition, Westend Corporate has been appointed as Company Secretary.

Further to the above and to the announcement of 30 December 2025, the preparation of the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for its financial year ended 31 December 2024 ("2024 Annual Report") and its Half-year report for the six months ended 30 June 2025 ("2025 Half-year Report") has also advanced. The Company still anticipates that it will be able to publish its 2024 Annual Report and the 2025 Half-year Report by 30 January 2026.

In addition, the Company announces that the Financing Discussions announced on 30 December 2025 have advanced well and are now materially complete, pending signing of the final agreements and contracts, with announcements to be made in due course.

Capitalised terms in this announcement have the meaning ascribed to them in the announcement on 30 December 2025.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries:

About ADM Energy PLC

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with investments including a 100% interest in Vega Oil and Gas, LLC ("Vega") and through Vega holds a 25% carried working interest in the Altoona Lease, California ("Altoona"); a 41.4% economic interest in JKT Reclamation, LLC ("JKT"); a 42.2% economic interest in OFX Technologies, LLC (www.ofxtechnologies.com) ("OFXT"), and through OFXT holds 100% of Efficient Oilfield Solutions, LLC ("EOS"); and, a 9.2% profit interest in the Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.

Forward Looking Statements

