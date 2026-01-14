

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks edged up in cautious trade on Wednesday ahead of an upcoming meeting between U.S., Greenlandic and Danish officials to discuss the Arctic island's future. Markets also await the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the reciprocal tariff imposed by President Donald Trump.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up by 0.3 percent to 612.20 after ending marginally lower on Tuesday.



The German DAX was marginally higher, France's CAC 40 gained half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent.



BP Plc shares fell 1.1 percent. The British energy giant has warned it would take an impairment charge of between $4bn and $5bn in the fourth quarter.



Education company Pearson plunged 5 percent after reporting 8 percent sales growth in the fourth quarter.



Recruiter Hays fell almost 2 percent after posting a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly fees.



French reinsurer SCOR dropped nearly 1 percent after appointing Philipp Ruede as its group chief financial officer.



Swiss private bank Julius Baer climbed 1.2 percent after a leadership reshuffle.



Energy firms RWE and SSE rose 2-3 percent. They were among the project developers to win guaranteed electricity price contracts in Britain's latest offshore wind power auction.



