Ørsted A/S: Redemption notice

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Redemption notice 14-Jan-2026 / 09:58 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.1.2026 09:58:00 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News Notice to the holders of EUR 700,000,000 3.625 per cent. Notes due 1 March 2026 (ISIN: XS2591026856) (the 'Notes') issued by Ørsted A/S (the 'Issuer') on 1 March 2023 Exercise of Issuer's call option and redemption in full of the Notes NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE UNITED STATES), OR TO ANY US PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933), OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE TENDER OFFER MEMORANDUM (AS DEFINED BELOW). Reference is made to the Debt Issuance Programme of the Issuer and Ørsted Wind Power TW Holding A/S documented in the base prospectus dated 20 February 2023 (the 'Programme') and the terms and conditions set out in the Programme as completed by the final terms relating to the Notes dated 27 February 2023 (the 'Terms and Conditions'). Capitalised terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Terms and Conditions. The Issuer hereby gives irrevocable notice to the Noteholders that it exercises its option to redeem all outstanding Notes in accordance with Condition 7(e) of the Terms and Conditions (Redemption at the option of the Issuer) (the 'Redemption'). The redemption will occur on 2 February 2026 (the 'Redemption Date'). As set out in Condition 7(e) of the Terms and Conditions, the Notes will be redeemed at their principal amount (EUR 1,000 per Note) together with interest accrued to (but excluding) the Redemption Date (the 'Redemption Amount'). The Redemption Amount will be paid to the Noteholders through Euroclear Bank SA/NV and Clearstream Banking S.A. (the 'Clearing Systems') for payment to the cash accounts of each person who is shown in the records of the Clearing Systems as a holder of the Notes at the end of business on 30 January 2026 being the Business Day immediately preceding the Redemption Date. The payment of the aggregate Redemption Amount to the Clearing Systems will discharge the obligations of the Issuer to all Noteholders in respect of the payment of the Redemption Amount for the Notes and no additional interest will be payable to a Noteholder if there is any delay in the transmission of funds, including the Redemption Amount, to the Noteholders from any Clearing Systems or any other relevant intermediary with respect to the Notes. After the Redemption, there will be no Notes outstanding and the Notes will be delisted from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the admission of the Notes to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's regulated market will be cancelled with effect from the Redemption Date. This notice is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any of the Notes. For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Michael Korsgaard +45 99 55 95 52 globalmedia@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,200 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.comorfollow us on LinkedInand Instagram. Attachments . Redemption Notice.pdf News Source: Ørsted A/S =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: Orsted LEI Code: W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 Sequence No.: 414865 EQS News ID: 2259912 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 14, 2026 03:58 ET (08:58 GMT)