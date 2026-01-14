DelfinGroup: DelfinGroup and Multitute Bank enter into a new financing agreement

DelfinGroup has signed a new credit line agreement with Multitude Bank p.l.c. for EUR 17.25 million with a term of 3 years. Funding in the amount of EUR 11 million has been attracted with the aim of refinancing the existing credit line agreement, which was signed in 2023 and is due to expire in January 2026. The EUR 6.25 million financing will be used for further business development.

Taking into account the other credit line agreement, which is not being redeemed as part of this transaction, the total financing available to DelfinGroup from Multitude Bank p.l.c. amounts to EUR 29.75 million.

DelfinGroup continues to ensure a diversified financing structure by combining several sources of capital. Along with the Multitude Bank credit line, the company's financing structure includes six bond issues, two commercial banks, and Mintos investment platform. This approach gives the company flexibility and the ability to adapt to different market cycles while maintaining investor confidence.

About DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and currently operating in Latvia and Lithuania. The company operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer loans, pawn loans, and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 80 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

