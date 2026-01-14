

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China registered a record trade surplus in 2025 as it shifted its export focus to Southeast Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America.



Exports increased 6.6 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 5.9 percent rise in November, the customs office reported Wednesday.



Imports climbed 5.7 percent from the last year, following a 1.9 percent rise in November.



Data showed that China remained resilient to tariff tensions since US President Donald Trump took office last January.



Over the full year of 2025, shipments were up 5.5 percent but weaker than 2024's 5.9 percent expansion. At the same time, imports remained flat, resulting in the trade surplus hitting a record high of $1.19 trillion.



Exports to the US plunged 20.0 percent in 2025 but shipments to the EU and south-east Asia surged 8.4 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively. At the same time, imports from the US decreased 14.6 percent.



ING economist Lynn Song said external demand has been a major driver of economic growth in 2025. It is set to help China achieve its growth target of around 5 percent when the GDP data is published next week, the economist noted.



This week, the World Bank upgraded China's growth outlook for this year to 4.4 percent from 4.0 percent. For 2027, GDP growth is projected at 4.2 percent, up 3.9 percent estimated in June.



The lender said growth is set to decelerate in the forecast horizon as the effects of continued fiscal stimulus and other policy support measures are outweighed by lacklustre confidence amid a structural slowdown.



