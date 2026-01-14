Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announces today that it has completed its sale transaction of the Turgeon Project to Raptor Resources Ltd. ("Raptor").

Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper stated: "We are confident that New Brunswick is as an excellent jurisdiction to discover, permit, build, and operate new critical mineral mines. This is excellent news to see now a growing list of companies like Raptor deploy their exploration expertise and capital in the Bathurst Camp. We will watch your progress with great interest."

Summary of Transaction

The Company announced two sale agreements for its Chester and Turgeon Projects ("the Transaction") on March 4th, 2024. Our reasoning for this sale was to allocate our focus and capital to the Murray Brook Project and our intent to consolidate this asset with the Caribou Processing Complex.

Total consideration received from the Transaction since March 4th, 2024 is:

$1,462,628 in cash;

27,267,609 common shares in Eastern Metals Limited ("EMS") (to be renamed Raptor). EMS currently trades on the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX") under the ticker EMS trading for AUD$0.038 per share. These shares become free-trading December 15 th , 2026.

, 2026. 8,343,316 EMS performance rights. These performance rights expire December 15th, 2030.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 184,148,752 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280261

Source: Canadian Copper Inc.