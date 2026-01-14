

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation moderated slightly in December to the lowest level in five months, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 9.7 percent year-on-year in December, slower than November's stable increase of 9.8 percent. Moreover, this was the slowest inflation since July, when prices climbed 7.8 percent.



Prices for food products grew 7.8 percent from last year, and those for non-food goods rose by 10.5 percent. Costs for services were 11.0 percent more expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent in December.



The average annual inflation rate for the year 2025 was 7.3 percent, the agency said.



