

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Consumer spending in Sweden recovered strongly in November, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



Household consumption rose 1.0 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 0.5 percent decrease in October, which was the first fall in five months.



Recreation and culture, goods and services showed the largest positive monthly increase of 3.5 percent. Data showed that consumption of food and beverages grew 0.7 percent, and that of housing, electricity, gas, and heating increased by 0.2 percent.



On an annual basis, household spending climbed 3.5 percent in November, faster than the 2.8 percent growth in the previous month.



