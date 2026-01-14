

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has warned that he would take 'very strong action' if Iran executes protesters as planned for this week.



'We will take very strong action. If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action,' Trump said in a CBS News interview Tuesday, referring to reports on the Iranian authorities' plans to hang protesters since Wednesday.



Earlier, speaking in Michigan, Trump said, 'To all Iranian patriots, keep protesting.'



He warned that 'killers and abusers' will 'pay a very big price.'



He promised, 'help is on the way.'



After touring the manufacturing home of Ford's iconic F-150 truck in Dearborn, the U.S. President spoke to CBS News'Tony Dokoupil.



'There's a lot of help on the way, in different forms, economic help from our standpoint, and we're not going to help Iran very much.'



He added: 'We don't want to see what's happening in Iran happen. And you know, if they want to have protests, that's one thing, when they start killing thousands of people, and now you're telling me about hanging - we'll see how that works out for them. It's not going to work out good.'



As anti-government demonstrations continue across Iran, the UN human rights chief said on Tuesday that he was horrified at the mounting violence directed by security forces against protesters, with reports of hundreds killed and thousands were arrested.



Volker Turk urged the authorities to immediately halt all forms of violence and repression against peaceful protesters and to restore full access to the internet and telecommunications.



Since December 28, citizens have taken to the streets in all provinces of Iran, initially to voice their frustration over record inflation, soaring food prices and the sudden collapse of the national currency.



Thousands have reportedly been killed and many more have been detained in the ongoing heavy crackdown on protesters.



An ongoing internet blackout in the country has passed more than five days.



'The killing of peaceful demonstrators must stop, and the labeling of protesters as 'terrorists' to justify violence against them is unacceptable,' Turk said.



He called for investigating all killings, violence against protesters, and other human rights violations, and to hold those responsible to account.



'It is also extremely worrying to see public statements by some judicial officials indicating the possibility of the death penalty being used against protesters through expedited judicial, he added.



The reported lethal and excessive use of force by security forces in recent days has included firing directly on largely peaceful protesters using rifles, shotguns loaded with metal pellets, water cannons and tear gas, in addition to beatings.



