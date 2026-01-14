Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") reports assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the Tahami South target, located within the Company's 100%-owned Tahami Project in the Segovia-Remedios gold district of Antioquia, Colombia.

Assays have confirmed high-grade silver and gold mineralization across two distinct vein systems. Vein S returned 1.0-meter grading 9.8 g/t gold equivalent, comprising 0.77 g/t gold and 528 g/t silver (17 oz/t) - a high-grade silver intercept. Vein S returned 0.9 meter grading 9.0 g/t gold equivalent, including 2.57 g/t gold and 378.1 g/t silver (12.16 oz/t), Visual mineralization has been traced 1.6 kilometers along strike.

Assay Highlights

Vein S: 1.0m @ 9.8 g/t AuEq from 462.6m (0.77 g/t Au + 528 g/t Ag) - silver-dominant system with high-grade mineralization

(0.77 g/t Au + 528 g/t Ag) - silver-dominant system with high-grade mineralization Vein S: 0.9m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq from 362.9m (2.57 g/t Au + 378.1 g/t Ag) - gold-silver system without polymetallic credits

(2.57 g/t Au + 378.1 g/t Ag) - gold-silver system without polymetallic credits Vein V: 0.9m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq from 157.1m (1.03 g/t Au + 113.2 g/t Ag) - second intercept confirms 0.8km along strike confirms continuity at depth

(1.03 g/t Au + 113.2 g/t Ag) - second intercept confirms 0.8km along strike confirms continuity at depth Two structurally distinct vein orientations identified with different metal signatures

Polymetallic mineralization (Au-Ag-Pb-Zn) consistent with Segovia district geology

The Phase 1 drilling program comprised 5,320 meters in 12 diamond drill holes from seven platforms, representing the Company's inaugural drill campaign at Tahami South. Assays have been received for eight holes totaling 4,033 meters, with results for four holes (1,287 meters) pending. Mineralized vein intercepts were returned from five of seven platforms tested, demonstrating the widespread distribution of the target structures across a 2.2 kilometer north-south extent.

"Tahami South has delivered on its promise," said Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya Gold. "Two distinct vein systems, high-grade silver and gold at up to 17 oz/t Ag and 2.57 g/t Au, and structural continuity over 1.6 and 2.2 kilometers - all in our inaugural drill campaign. We now have the geological confidence to advance systematically while our attention turns to the district's larger targets."

The Company's December 2025 news release reported that eight of nine drill holes intersected mineralized vein structures based on visual core logging. Assay results now reveal the grade distribution within these structures: four holes returned significant silver and gold intercepts from two distinct vein systems, while the remaining holes intersected the lower-grade margins of the vein corridor. This pattern - high-grade shoots within a broader mineralized envelope - is characteristic of Segovia district vein systems and confirms the structural continuity of the target.

Drill Results

Table 1: Significant Intercepts - Tahami South

Hole ID Vein Interval (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) TSDH_007 S 462.6-463.6 1.0 0.77 528 9.8 TSDH_003 S 362.9-363.8 0.9 2.57 378.1 9.0 TSDH_004 V 157.1-158.0 0.9 1.03 113.2 3.0 TSDH_008 V 224.65-225.7 1.05 0.87 <1 0.9

AuEq calculated using Au US$4,400/oz, Ag US$75/oz (January 9, 2026)

Vein System Characteristics

Vein S strikes north/northeast-south/southwest (NNE/SSW) and hosts silver-dominant mineralization. The 528 g/t silver intercept in TSDH_007 represents the highest-grade silver intersection reported to date from the Tahami Project. Mineralization comprises quartz-carbonate veining with galena and associated sulphides.

Vein V strikes northeast-southwest and carries a gold-silver-lead-zinc assemblage. Intercepts in TSDH_008 and TSDH_004, located 0.8 kilometers apart along strike, confirm structural continuity at depth. The polymetallic signature - including anomalous zinc (up to 0.20%) - is consistent with intermediate-sulfidation epithermal vein systems of the Segovia district.

Figure 1: Tahami South drill hole locations and interpreted vein systems. Vein V traced 0.8 km along strike



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/280240_2a34953404156b80_001full.jpg

"The silver is not incidental - it's telling us something about the system," said Ricardo Sierra, B.Sc., MAusIMM, Vice President Exploration. "The strong correlation between gold and silver in these intercepts is characteristic of Segovia district veins, where silver serves as a pathfinder element for gold mineralization. In these systems, silver and base metals form a halo around gold concentration zones. The grades we are seeing confirm we have intersected the right structures."

Qualified Person

Ricardo Sierra, AusIMM, is a non-independent Officer "VP Exploration" and the Qualified Person for this news release. The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sierra, who has sufficient experience with South American exploration projects relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. He consents to the inclusion of the Exploration Results in the form and context in which they appear.

Technical Notes

Gold equivalent (AuEq) is calculated using the formula: AuEq g/t = Au g/t + [Ag g/t × (Ag price ÷ Au price) Metal prices: gold US$4,400/oz, silver US$75/oz (spot prices as of January 2026). Base metal credits (Pb, Zn) are present but excluded from AuEq calculations. Diamond drill core (HQ3/NQ3) was logged, photographed, and sampled at the Company's secure facility in Segovia. Samples were prepared and analyzed by SGS Peru an ISO-accredited laboratory, using fire assay (Au) and AAS methods (Ag, base metals). QA/QC protocols include certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates.

Sample preparation and analysis

Quimbaya Gold used SGS laboratory to prepare and assay samples collected on the Tahami Project. These include SGS Medellin and SGS Peru for preparation and analysis. SGS preparation and Fire Analysis in the SGS laboratory in Medellin Colombia, and SGS multielement analysis located in Peru.

Rock samples delivered to SGS were prepared in Medellin, samples were received and labelled, dry at 100°C +- 5°C, primary crushing in a jaw crusher to 95% passing 20 mesh, secondary crushing with roll mill and slow revolution, cleaning with compressed air and quartz, with 85% passing 10 mesh, with every 10 sampled control and granulometry, riffle split coarse crushed sample in jones splitter, to extract 250 to 500 gr; Pulverization of samples is completed in a ring mill, with >95% passing 140 sieve and cleaning with clean sand. Samples were assayed for Fire Assay for Au in Medellin using FAA313, FAG303 and AAS12C method, and multielement analysis in Peru using ICP40B method.

The insertion rate is acceptable for CRM's, field duplicates and blanks. Quimbaya Gold procedures require 8 blanks, 6 duplicates and 3 CRM's (OREAS 501d, OREAS 506, EPIT-35, EPIT-41, PORF-33) per 100 samples submitted for the current drilling campaign of 2025. To date Quimbaya Gold has an insertion percentage of 16%, sufficient to judge the quality of sampling and assaying. The author reviewed QAQC and expresses satisfaction that they generally demonstrate a high degree of accuracy at the assaying SGS laboratory. Standard deviations were used as control gates for submitted CRM's (3x and 2x).

Tahami south Raw Data

Hole ID From To Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) DIP AZ TSDH_007 462.65 463.65 1 0.77 528.00 9.8 -75 80 TSDH_003 362.9 363.8 0.9 2.57 378.10 9.0 -45 330° TSDH_004 157.1 158 0.9 1.03 113.20 3.0 -45 300° TSDH_008 224.65 225.7 1.05 0.87 0.15 0.9 -45 300°

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to discover gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific gold mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Province, Colombia.

Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements herein include statements and information regarding the Offering's intended use of proceeds, any exercise of Warrants, the future plans for the Company, including any expectations of growth or market momentum, future expectations for the gold sector generally, the Colombian gold sector more particularly, or how global or local market trends may affect the Company, intended exploration on any of the Company's properties and any results thereof, the strength of the Company's mineral property portfolio, the potential discovery and potential size of the discovery of minerals on any property of the Company's, including Tahami South, the aims and goals of the Company, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, that the Company's exploration and other activities will proceed as expected. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: future planned development and other activities on the Company's mineral properties; an inability to finance the Company; obtaining required permitting on the Company's mineral properties in a timely manner; any adverse changes to the planned operations of the Company's mineral properties; failure by the Company for any reason to undertake expected exploration programs; achieving and maintaining favourable relationships with local communities; mineral exploration results that are poorer or better than expected; prices for gold remaining as expected; currency exchange rates remaining as expected; availability of funds for the Company's projects; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; the Offering proceeds being received as anticipated; all requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals for the Offering are obtained in a timely fashion; investor participation in the Offering; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

