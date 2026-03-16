Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Dr. Mark Cruise, ICD.D, PGeo, as Technical Advisor to the Company, effective immediately.

Dr. Cruise is an exploration geologist and mining executive with more than 30 years of global experience across the base, precious metal, and critical mineral sectors. A former base metal specialist with Anglo American, he has held senior roles with publicly listed resource companies on the TSX-V, TSX, and NYSE, and participated in capital-raising activities totaling more than $1 billion. He has founded several successful exploration companies creating shareholder value from discovery through to production. Dr. Cruise holds a Doctorate in Geology from the University of Dublin, Trinity College, the PGeo designation from the Institute of Geologists of Ireland and the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors of Canada.

Alexandre P. Boivin, President & CEO commented:

"We are assembling a team built to take Tahami from discovery to development, and Mark is a critical part of that. Mark reviewed our geological data, looked at Tahami Centre, and made the decision to get involved. That tells you everything you need to know about what we have. We are preparing to compete with the best exploration stories in Colombia, and we are putting the people in place to do it."

Dr. Mark Cruise commented:

"Having worked with porphyry copper-gold systems across multiple jurisdictions, I find the geological characteristics documented at Tahami Centre to be compelling. Systematic exploration by the Quimbaya team has identified geology, alteration patterns, geochemistry, and vein and stockwork development consistent with porphyry copper-gold systems, within the Segovia district's well-documented gold-producing setting. Combined with an extensive land package, an active project pipeline and the high-grade vein targets at Tahami South, Quimbaya is a well-funded multi-target explorer with district-scale potential. I look forward to working with the team helping advance the projects to unlock stakeholder value".

In his role as Technical Advisor, Dr. Cruise will provide strategic guidance on exploration strategy and planning, resource development, and the communication of technical results to the investment community.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya Gold is a Colombia-focused exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio of more than 66,000 hectares across highly prospective mineral belts in Antioquia, Colombia. Its flagship Tahami Project, located in Segovia, is immediately adjacent to Colombia's most prolific high-grade gold mining camp, while the Berrio and Maitamac projects are strategically positioned in Puerto Berrío and Abejorral, respectively. Early-stage exploration has identified extensive mineralized vein systems and confirmed the presence of a large, multi-commodity porphyry system hosting gold, copper and molybdenum, highlighting the district-scale discovery potential of Quimbaya's land package. The Company is led by a proven technical and management team committed to disciplined exploration and responsible mining practices.

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Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements herein include statements and information regarding the Offering's intended use of proceeds, any exercise of Warrants, the future plans for the Company, including any expectations of growth or market momentum, future expectations for the gold sector generally, the Colombian gold sector more particularly, or how global or local market trends may affect the Company, intended exploration on any of the Company's properties and any results thereof, the strength of the Company's mineral property portfolio, the potential discovery and potential size of the discovery of minerals on any property of the Company's, including Tahami South, the aims and goals of the Company, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, that the Company's exploration and other activities will proceed as expected. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: future planned development and other activities on the Company's mineral properties; an inability to finance the Company; obtaining required permitting on the Company's mineral properties in a timely manner; any adverse changes to the planned operations of the Company's mineral properties; failure by the Company for any reason to undertake expected exploration programs; achieving and maintaining favourable relationships with local communities; mineral exploration results that are poorer or better than expected; prices for gold remaining as expected; currency exchange rates remaining as expected; availability of funds for the Company's projects; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; the Offering proceeds being received as anticipated; all requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals for the Offering are obtained in a timely fashion; investor participation in the Offering; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

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Source: Quimbaya Gold Inc.