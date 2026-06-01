Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") has commenced drill testing at the Tahami Center Cu-Mo-Au porphyry system, Segovia, Colombia. The initial diamond drill program is structured across three priority targets: Robusta, Bourbon, and Arabic, designed to test the convergence of magnetic, radiometric, and geochemical anomalies at approximately 200 to 400 meters depth.

Highlights

Drill testing of the Tahami Center Cu-Mo-Au porphyry system commenced late May 2026, on schedule with the Q2 2026 commitment made in the May 6, 2026 news release.

A confirmed 2.4 × 1.3 km Cu-Mo-Au porphyry corridor, trending northwest-southeast, now enters drill testing . Four independent methods (geophysics - radiometrics/magnetometry, geochemistry, and systematic channel sampling) converged on the same target, de-risking the program before the first hole was collared.

Minimum 5,000-meter diamond drill program across three priority targets, Robusta, Bourbon, and Arabic, designed to test the convergence of anomalies at 200 to 400 meters depth.

Drilling will continue systematically. This is a program, not an event; Quimbaya is committed to the disciplined, long-term testing of the full Tahami Center system, with updates to follow as results are received.

Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO, Quimbaya Gold:

"Drilling at Tahami Center is a milestone we have been building toward methodically. Four independent datasets converged on the same target - we did not rush to the drill; we prepared thoroughly before the first bit turned. This program is the next chapter in a disciplined, multi-target strategy," said Alexandre P. Boivin, Chief Executive Officer of Quimbaya Gold.





Figure 1: Plan view of the Tahami Center Cu-Mo-Au porphyry system showing Robusta, Bourbon and Arabic target areas, porphyry-type veinlets density, TCDH_001 drill collar location.

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Tahami Center sits within the Segovia Gold District of Antioquia, Colombia, one of the most prolific and continuously active gold mining districts in the Americas, with over a century of production, established infrastructure, and mines operating today. A confirmed porphyry system of this footprint, in a district already proven to produce high-grade gold, represents a target. Quimbaya has spent the past 8 months systematically de-risking this target: independent geological validation in January 2026, a 3.1-kilometre anomaly defined in March, and a completed pre-drill program in May. The drill is now turning in a jurisdiction where mines operate, permits are granted, and gold has been coming out of the ground for generations.





Figure 2: Regional location map of the Segovia Gold District, Antioquia, Colombia, showing the Tahami Center project area in the context of surrounding producing mines and district infrastructure. Scale bar and north arrow required.

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Dr. Stewart Redwood, P.Geo., Independent Qualified Person:

"The Segovia district has produced gold from high-grade veins for hundreds of years, but a confirmed porphyry copper system sitting within that same district is a potential game changer. The geological work at Tahami Center checks the boxes you want to see before drilling a porphyry: porphyry-style veinlets, alteration and mineralization in outcrop on surface, magnetic and radiometric anomalies, coherent soil geochemical signature for copper, molybdenum and gold, and channel sampling with anomalous copper, molybdenum and gold that ties it all together over a 2.4 by 1.3 kilometre footprint. The drill holes will be in mineralization from or near to the surface. That is not a prospect, that is a target. What makes this particularly exciting is that you have a bulk-tonnage porphyry system in a district already proven to produce high-grade gold from structurally-controlled veins. Both target types are present. The drill program will start telling us how they relate," said Dr. Stewart Redwood, P.Geo., Independent Qualified Person.

Qualified Person

Ricardo Sierra, AusIMM, is a non-independent Officer "VP Exploration" and the Qualified Person for this news release. The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sierra, who has sufficient experience with South American exploration projects relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. He has verified the data disclosed herein and consents to the inclusion of the Exploration Results in the form and context in which they appear.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya Gold is a Colombia-focused exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio of more than 73,000 hectares across highly prospective mineral belts in Antioquia, Colombia. Its flagship Tahami Project, located in Segovia, is immediately adjacent to Colombia's most prolific high-grade gold mining camp, while the Berrio and Maitamac projects are strategically positioned in Puerto Berrío and Abejorral, respectively. Early-stage exploration has identified extensive mineralized vein systems and documented features consistent with a large, multi-commodity porphyry system prospective for gold, copper and molybdenum, highlighting the district-scale discovery potential of Quimbaya's land package. The Company is led by a proven technical and management team committed to disciplined exploration and responsible mining practices.

Quimbaya Gold Inc.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "plans," "planned," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects," "targets," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "continues," "ongoing," "pending," "scheduled," "upcoming," and similar expressions, or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding: the Company's business strategy, plans, and outlook; the exploration and development plans, activities, and results for the Company's mineral properties in Colombia, including the Tahami Project (comprising the Tahami South and Tahami Center targets), the Berrio Project, and the Maitamac Project; the timing, design, scope, costs, and results of drill programs, geochemical and geophysical surveys, mapping, sampling, metallurgical testwork, and other exploration and technical activities; the interpretation of geological, geophysical, geochemical, and sampling data, including the nature, scale, continuity, and prospectivity of mineralized systems identified on the Company's properties; the potential discovery, expansion, delineation, or future estimation of mineral resources or mineral reserves; the anticipated timing, structure, and results of planned financings, warrant exercises, and other capital markets activities, and the use of proceeds therefrom; the receipt, timing, and scope of required permits, licences, environmental approvals, and regulatory and stock-exchange approvals; the negotiation, execution, completion, and integration of acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, option agreements, and other strategic transactions; the Company's ability to achieve its budget, exploration, and corporate objectives; the outlook for metal prices and demand in the commodities relevant to the Company; and future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to: that the Company's exploration, technical, and operational activities will proceed substantially as planned and on the timelines anticipated; that the Company will have sufficient access to capital and financing on acceptable terms to fund its business plan; that the Company will obtain and maintain, in a timely manner, all required permits, licences, environmental approvals, and regulatory and stock-exchange approvals; that the Company will maintain favourable relationships with local communities, landholders, indigenous groups, and other stakeholders; that drill rigs, qualified personnel, laboratory services, equipment, materials, and other inputs will remain available on commercially reasonable terms; that currency exchange rates, metal prices, energy costs, and other macroeconomic factors will remain broadly consistent with current expectations; that the geological, geochemical, geophysical, and sampling interpretations relied upon by the Company, including those of third-party experts, accurately reflect subsurface conditions; that the Company's mineral properties are not subject to any undisclosed material title, environmental, or other encumbrance; that there will be no material adverse change in the political, economic, legal, security, or social environment in Colombia; and that counterparties to the Company's agreements will perform their obligations in accordance with their terms.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mineral exploration, including that exploration results may be poorer than anticipated, that drilling may not intersect mineralization as expected, and that assay or sampling results may not support previously disclosed geological interpretations; fluctuations in metal prices, currency exchange rates, interest rates, and general capital market conditions; the Company's ability to finance its exploration, operating, and corporate activities on acceptable terms; delays in or failure to obtain required permits, licences, or regulatory or stock-exchange approvals; changes to applicable laws, regulations, taxation policies, and governmental policies; risks associated with operating in Colombia, including security, political, governance, regulatory, community, social-licence, and socio-economic risks, and risks associated with artisanal and informal mining activity on or adjacent to the Company's properties; environmental risks, including compliance obligations and the availability of water, power, and infrastructure; risks related to the accuracy of the Company's geological interpretations, geochemical and geophysical data, sample results, and other technical information; title and tenure risks; competition for mineral properties and for qualified personnel; reliance on key personnel, consultants, and third-party contractors; risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, and option agreements, including failure to complete announced transactions or failure to realize anticipated benefits; health, safety, and pandemic-related risks; risks related to the Company's continued listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and other markets on which its securities trade; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of material factors, assumptions, and risk factors are not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and represent the Company's expectations as of such date. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that underlying assumptions will be correct, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cautionary Note Regarding Exploration Results and Mineralization

The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by CIM Council on May 10, 2014. Exploration results disclosed in this news release, including soil, rock, channel, and drill sampling results, do not constitute a mineral resource or a mineral reserve as defined under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards, and readers should not assume that any mineralization disclosed herein will ever be delineated as a mineral resource or a mineral reserve. Sample lengths and intercepts reported in this news release represent the interval measured in the drill hole, channel, or along the sampled surface, and do not necessarily represent the true width of mineralization. There is no certainty that further exploration will result in the discovery or definition of a mineral resource or a mineral reserve on any of the Company's mineral properties.

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Source: Quimbaya Gold Inc.