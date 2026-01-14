

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global unemployment remains stable, but progress toward decent work has stalled, according to a new report from the International Labor Organization, which warns that young people continue to struggle in a job market which risks being further undermined by Artificial Intelligence and trade policy uncertainty.



According to the data compiled for the latest Employment and Social Trends 2026 report, the global unemployment rate is projected to stay stable at around 4.9 per cent this year, equivalent to some 186 million people out of work.



The biggest area of growth is in poorer countries - a reflection of the ageing population in richer economies, where fewer people of working age are available to enter or remain in work.



Job growth is projected to be 0.5 per cent in upper middle-income countries as opposed to 3.1 per cent in low-income nations.



However, being employed is not necessarily the same as having a quality job or a decent wage: nearly 300 million workers are living in extreme poverty, earning less than $3 a day.



It is expected that around 2.1 billion people will be working in the informal sector this year, with limited access to social protection, rights at work, and job security.



The global job situation for young people in low-income countries is described in the report as 'daunting', with more than a quarter neither in education, employment or training.



Educated youth in high-income countries are not immune from uncertainty. The study warns that AI and automation could make it harder for them to find work and calls for 'close monitoring' of the technology.



In 2025, the global economy was marked by the upheaval in international trade rules and tariff rates, led by the United States.



Trade supports around 465 million workers worldwide, more than half of them in Asia and the Pacific, and the uncertainty is cutting into workers' wages, especially in Southeast Asia, Southern Asia, and Europe, the report says.



Regarding North America, employment growth is slowing and job vacancies are declining, according to the report.



Unemployment rates are expected to increase in the medium term in both Canada and the United States, it said.



