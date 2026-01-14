

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $5.114 billion, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $4.801 billion, or $1.43 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $21.292 billion from $20.378 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.114 Bln. vs. $4.801 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.62 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue: $21.292 Bln vs. $20.378 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News