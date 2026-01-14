

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $7.319 billion



The company's earnings came in at $7.319 billion, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $7.738 billion, or $0.83 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $28.367 billion from $26.475 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $7.319 Bln. vs. $7.738 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $28.367 Bln vs. $26.475 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News