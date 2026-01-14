

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) on Wednesday said its majority-owned quantum computing unit, Quantinuum LLC, plans to confidentially file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential initial public offering.



The company said the number of shares and price range for the IPO have not yet been determined.



Honeywell shares rose more than 1% in pre-market, after closing at $210.28 on Tuesday, up 0.81%.



