

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Joint Interagency Task Force 401 has awarded a contract for two advanced DroneHunter F700 systems with enhanced capabilities to counter the growing threat posed by small unmanned aerial systems.



As per the Task Force's first acquisition under the Replicator 2 initiative, the drone hunters are expected to be delivered by April, according to a Pentagon press release.



It also marks a significant step in the U.S. Defense Department's strategy to rapidly field counter-unmanned aerial systems to protect military installations and critical infrastructure across the United States.



'We're designed to move at the speed of relevance, cutting through red tape, consolidating resources, and engaging venture capitalists, tech startups, and nontraditional defense firms as critical partners,' said Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, JIATF 401 director.



'We have just one measure of effectiveness: to deliver state-of-the-art counter-UAS capabilities to our warfighters both at home and abroad. This purchase of the DroneHunter system is a key first step in accomplishing our Replicator 2 mission,' Ross added.



The Replicator initiative was first announced in August 2023.



While the first phase, Replicator 1, was focused on deploying thousands of autonomous systems across multiple domains, Replicator 2 is specifically aimed at countering the threat posed by small UAS.



The joint task force, established in August 2025, is tasked with synchronizing counter-small UAS efforts across the department and rapidly delivering joint capabilities.



The DroneHunter is a reusable, artificial intelligence-driven interceptor drone that provides a unique and effective solution to counter small UAS, especially in settings where personnel, infrastructure and surrounding activity require careful control of effects.



The system uses AI and radar to detect and track small, low-altitude drones in complex environments. Once it spots a potential threat, the system can capture it with a tethered net.



The captured drone is then safely towed to a designated location for forensic analysis. This solution is ideal for use in the homeland, where the risk to civilian populations and infrastructure must be minimized.



This initial purchase is the first step in the tailored approach the task force will take to deliver state-of-the-art counter-UAS technology to protect military infrastructure and service members.



