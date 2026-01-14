Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to present further plans for development of the Bald Hill Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada.

Proposed 2026 Exploration

ATMY's exploration focus in the first half of 2026 at Bald Hill will be to further develop high-grade stibnite-bearing antimony mineralization. The program will comprise 10,000 meters of definition drilling to define the Main Zone to the north and south and to depth. The aim of the definition drilling will be to define a drill density within the Main Zone of mineralization sufficient to develop a Maiden Resource.

The potential of the deposit as defined by the 2025 NI43-101 Technical Report. The Technical Report estimated the potential quantity and grade of the drilled area, which is the target of our exploration, is 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony (80,000 to 106,000 tonnes of contained antimony)1 - Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources October 28, 2025. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Field work by ATMY Geologists and Prospectors has been successful in discovering two unexplored zones of antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization to the south (Bald Hill South) and west (Marcus Zone) of the Main Zone. These will be explored and further developed by trenching and drilling during our 2026 exploration program. These discoveries point to a much larger mineralizing system at Bald Hill. Further exploration of the larger property including prospecting, mapping and soil sampling will be included in the 2026 exploration program.

Marcus Zone

Roadwork to establish access on the west side of the Main Zone uncovered a new zone of massive to semi-massive antimony-bearing stibnite (Marcus Zone). This is an entirely new area of mineralization which was identified as the snow fell! It will be the focus of further exploration.

Jim Atkinson, P. Geo., CEO of Antimony Resources Corp stated: "To date over 13,800 meters of drilling has been completed on the property allowing for a better understanding of the mineralization and establishing significant potential. We will be updating the 3-D Model with the new information which will very helpful in the next phase of drilling. The definition drilling proposed for The Main Zone in 2026 will be important factors in the ultimate resource calculation. The program is fully funded by our recent financing.

During 2026, we will continue to work with consultants to discuss the resource calculations which we hope to complete later in 2026 or early 2027. This consultation will also develop a roadmap to Permitting including an Environmental Assessment. This work has already begun.

We are very excited by the results of our regional work on the property. The trenching and prospecting has identified stibnite antimony-bearing boulders and stibnite in outcrop in two new unexplored areas we are planning to further expand our exploration of the area."

The Bald Hill Antimony Property

The property is located approximately equal distance from Sussex, Fredericton and St John in southern New Brunswick. Access is very good with provincial and regional highways crossing and adjacent to the property. Drilling can be completed year-round. Including the recent drilling program there has been over 13,600 meters of drilling completed on the project.

The Main Zone of the Deposit consists of multiple antimony-bearing breccias and hydrothermal veins zones trending north-northwesterly. Mineralization has been defined over a 700-meter strike length to a vertical depth of at least 400 meters and is open in all directions and to depth. High Grade antimony has been encountered in drilling including recent intersections. The discovery Hole DDH08-03 intersected 4.51m at a grade of 11.7% Antimony (Sb) including 2.29m grading 20.9% Sb. Drilling by ATMY has duplicated these results and extended the mineralized zone to the southeast and to depth. The exploration plan for Phase Two added 5,000 meters of diamond drilling to explore the known mineralized zone, extend the mineralization to the north and south and down dip and expand parallel veins outlined in the recently completed 3-D Modeling. Phase Three Delineation Drilling will consist of at least 10,000 meters of drilling to detail the Main Zone and investigate recently discovered mineralization.

A possible extension of the Main Zone was discovered in 2014. Trenching approximately 450 meters south of Main Zone returned values of 2.90% Sb over 8.18m, which included 5.79% Sb over 1.75m and 8.47% over 1.53m. Drilling in this area confirmed the presence of antimony bearing stibnite mineralization similar to the Main Zone which has not been sufficiently explored. Part of our 2025 trenching was concentrated in this area and rediscovered and extended the mineralization for at least 150 meters.

A new zone of mineralization was identified during road building on the western part of the Bald Hill Area. This is called the West (or Marcus) Zone and will be the focus of further exploration.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Marketing Agreements:

ATMY is pleased to announce a marketing agreement with Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton"), Ellernstr. 34, 30175 Hanover, Germany, https://www.apaton.com/. The objective of this agreement is to further enhance the reach, visibility, and relevance of the Company's corporate communications. Apaton will produce editorial and video content in both German and English. This content will be distributed directly and indirectly via news portals, search engines, and AI-supported platforms, newsletter, thereby increasing the accessibility of the Company's information for interested investors. The brand-building initiative, combining fact-based reporting with engaging video, has been agreed for a fixed term of 1 month for 75,000 Euros. Mario Hose is the Managing Director of Apaton and owns no securities of the Company.

AYMY entered into a media services contract (the "i2i Agreement") with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i"). Pursuant to the terms of the i2i Agreement, i2i will, among other items, provide the Company with marketing services, which includes social media management, content creation, distribution, digital marketing, digital advertising and any other marketing services as agreed upon by the Company and i2i (the "i2i Services") for distribution by email, and on popular investor platforms for a 3 month term. The Company will pay i2i for total consideration of US$250,000, for the i2i Services. Kailyn White and Joseph Grubb will be providing the i2i Services to the Company on behalf of i2i and may be contacted at contact@i2illc.com, 1107 Key Plaza, Ste 222, Key West, Florida, 33040. The Company will not issue any securities to i2i as compensation. Both i2i and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

ATMY has entered into a digital marketing agreement (the "BorsenBlick Agreement") with BorsenBlick, a European-based marketing agency, to support investor awareness and strengthen its brand visibility. Under the agreement, BorsenBlick will provide online marketing and awareness services for an initial budget of up to 105,000 Euros for a 2 month term. The Company retains the discretion to extend the campaign or renew the agreement upon completion of the initial program. Jan Kellet is the Founder of BorsenBlick and can be reached at jan@snowbridge.link. Both BorsenBlick and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

