Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H)today announced World of Hyatt will be the official hospitality partner of the new Audi Revolut F1 Team, uniting two global brands defined by a relentless pursuit of quality and experience. As the official hospitality partner of Audi Revolut F1 Team's entrance into Formula 1, World of Hyatt will bring luxury travelers closer to the world of elite motorsport through an array of exclusive experiences and hospitality offerings.

As the team's official hospitality partner, World of Hyatt blends the innovation of Audi Revolut F1 Team with elevated hospitality to create unforgettable travel, cultural, and immersive experiences for members.

World of Hyatt members can enjoy access to the sport's most iconic moments. From behind-the-scenes paddock tours and driver meet-and-greets to private hospitality lounges and luxury weekend itineraries, members will have the opportunity to experience the world of Formula 1 like never before. In addition, members will be able to earn and redeem points for bespoke travel experiences surrounding key Grand Prix events, blending high performance with high style.

"World of Hyatt and the Audi Revolut F1 Team coming together allows us to take the excitement of the motorsport beyond the circuit and into unforgettable travel experiences for our members," said Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hyatt. "With an unmatched global portfolio of hotels and resorts in many of the world's most iconic Grand Prix destinations, we're uniquely positioned to connect guests and members to the energy, creativity, and culture that surround races. We're excited to bring this to life through curated experiences and special offerings that reflect the quality and innovation both brands are known for."

"Hospitality plays a central role in Formula 1. With a truly global calendar, it is essential not only for how we welcome partners, guests and fans, but also for how we support our own team as it travels continuously throughout the season," said Stefano Battiston, Chief Commercial Officer of Audi Revolut F1 TeamWorld of Hyatt's entry into Formula 1 comes at a natural moment in our own journey as a new team, and this brings together two brands with a shared focus on quality, experience and long-term thinking. Together with World of Hyatt, we will take the Formula 1 experience beyond the racetrack, creating elevated, behind-the-scenes moments that bring fans closer to Audi Revolut F1 Team in new and meaningful ways."

As Hyatt advances their rapid global expansion, this relationship with Audi Revolut F1 Team highlights their mutual momentum and reinforces a collective commitment to shaping exceptional experiences and driving growth in strategic international markets. By merging culture, sport, and design at a global scale, Hyatt properties worldwide will reflect the elegance and dynamism of Formula 1 through curated events and limited-edition offerings inspired by race weekends. Coming soon, guests can expect an evolving slate of immersive programs and bespoke touchpoints that further bring this to life by ushering in a new era of innovation and elevated guest experiences across participating Hyatt hotels.

World of Hyatt is Hyatt's award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt's Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt, Alila, Miraval, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz, Thompson Hotels, The Standard, Dream Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts Spas, JdV by Hyatt, Bunkhouse Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry Wellness Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Secrets Resorts Spas, Dreams Resorts Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels Resorts, Sunscape Resorts Spas, and Alua Hotels Resorts; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Vacation Club, and Hyatt; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With 61 million members and counting, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt's strategic loyalty collaboration with American Airlines AAdvantage. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

Audi Revolut F1 Team is the official factory team of Audi, as the brand enters the FIA Formula 1 World Championship for the first time in 2026. This project, in which Audi will create its own hybrid drive system ('power unit') developed in Germany, represents the ultimate expression of the manufacturer's 'Vorsprung durch Technik' philosophy and embodies a long-term commitment to compete at the pinnacle of motorsport with the clear objective of challenging for world championships by 2030. Audi Revolut F1 Team is based in three locations: the power unit is developed by Audi Formula Racing GmbH at the Audi Competence Center Motorsport in Neuburg, Germany; the chassis is engineered and race operations are managed from the state-of-the-art facilities of Audi Motorsport AG in Hinwil, Switzerland; while the Audi Motorsport Technology Centre UK in Bicester, United Kingdom, provides a foothold in the heart of 'Motorsport Valley', with direct access to top F1 talent and key strategic partners. This integrated structure provides complete control over the project, embedding a culture of precision, innovation, and relentless performance. Audi's entry is strategically timed to coincide with new Formula 1 regulations focused on increased electrification, as the electric share of the hybrid drive is raised to almost 50%, and the introduction of 100% sustainable fuels. The entry into Formula 1, one of the most important platforms in the world, serves as a high-tech catalyst for the entire Audi brand, acting as a global stage to demonstrate technological leadership and connect with new, diverse audiences by creating cultural impact that resonates far beyond the race track.

