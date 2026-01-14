Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2026 14:10 Uhr
89 Leser
MBAK Energy Solutions Inc: MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) Nominates Dr. Konda Shiva to the Board of Directors

SEOUL, South Korea and SHENZHEN, China and WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) has nominated Dr. Konda Shiva to the MBAK board of directors.

Holder of 8 patents and author of a dozen peer-reviewed publications, Dr. Shiva's extensive background in electrical energy storage and distribution innovation dates back to his post-doctoral work at the University of Texas with Nobel Laureate Prof. John Goodenough and his work in battery development with Nissan's Battery Research and Development Center in Chennai, India. Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AACCENOS Solutions Pvt. Ltd., he leads strategic initiatives in battery technology development, fast charging, and energy innovation for electric mobility and grid-scale energy storage applications. Dr. Shiva is uniquely positioned to leverage the rapidly expanding need for grid-scale electric energy as Middle Eastern countries ramp up transition to sustainable energy and build out of data centers.

Dr. Shiva has a passion for translating cutting edge scientific research into commercially viable, scalable industrial solutions. He will bring this passion and demonstrated excellence to his role as an independent director on the MBAK board.

MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of non-fossil fuel energy products. The company has expertise in the design and production of lithium, sodium, and solid-state batteries for industrial, medical, portable electronics, and EV applications.

Contact: info@mbakcorp.com, press@mbakcorp.com

Website: www.mbakcorp.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.


