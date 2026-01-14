

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies rallied in the past 24 hours amidst cooling on the inflation front that increased optimism about the Federal Reserve's likely monetary easing trajectory. Non-sovereign assets like cryptocurrencies witnessed a spike in demand amidst tensions between the White House and the Federal Reserve.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $3.22 trillion, jumping more than 3 percent on an overnight basis amidst strong inflows to Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. as well as a massive, short squeeze in the market.



Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday morning showed headline annual inflation remaining steady at 2.7 percent on expected lines. The core inflation which was forecast to edge up to 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent in November unexpectedly remained steady. Month-on-month inflation recorded 0.3 percent in line with consensus estimates whereas the core component surprisingly recorded 0.2 percent versus 0.3 percent expected by markets.



The positive shift in the sentiment prevailing in the cryptocurrency market was reflected in the CMC Fear and Greed Index as well. The index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market improved further in the 'neutral' territory with a jump to 52 from 41 a day earlier and 49 a week earlier.



Data from Coinglass showed crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours at $686 million comprising long positions of $96 million and short positions of $590 million. The massive, short squeeze fueled upward momentum.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $754 million on Tuesday versus net inflows of $117 million on Monday. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped with inflows of $351 million. BITB followed with inflows of $159 million. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) also recorded inflows of $126 million. The inflows to Bitcoin Spot ETF products were the strongest since October.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $130 million on Tuesday, rising from $5 million on Monday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $53 million.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $3.22 trillion, increasing 3.01 percent overnight. The 24-hour trading volume has also increased 18.6 percent overnight to $157 billion. Close to 80 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 4 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin has rallied 3.4 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $95,087.77. The current price is around 25 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has rallied 3.4 percent in the past week. The 24-hour trading ranged between $96,011.62 and $91,750.14. Bitcoin currently dominates 58.7 percent of the overall crypto market.



Ethereum surged 5.2 percent overnight to trade at $3,294.68. The leading alternate coin is now trading 33 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $3,357.75 and $3,127.32. Ether's crypto market dominance is currently around 12.3 percent.



Bitcoin is currently ranked 8th and Ethereum 35th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP has gained more than 3 percent overnight to trade at $2.12, around 45 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB gained almost 3 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $933.91. BNB is trading 32 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 6th ranked Solana increased 1.8 percent overnight to $144.49. SOL's current price is around 51 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall added 1.1 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3017. The trading price is 32 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin jumped 5.3 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1466. DOGE is now trading 80 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano also jumped 5.9 percent overnight to trade at $0.4152. ADA is currently trading 87 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



56th ranked Story (IP), a Layer 1 blockchain designed to serve as the foundation for intellectual property on the internet topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 26.2 percent. 40th ranked Internet Computer (ICP), another cryptocurrency tagged to the AI & Big data category followed with overnight gains of 16.1 percent. The gains helped the AI & Big data category record an overnight jump of more than 5 percent in market capitalization.



42nd ranked MemeCore (M) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 4 percent. 23rd ranked Canton (CC) followed with losses of 2.9 percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News