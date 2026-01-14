Zimtu Capital Corp. Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire Interest in the Monument Peak Copper-Silver Project, Idaho

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSX.V:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) ("Zimtu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive mineral property option agreement dated January 12, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Global Energy Metals Corporation ("Global"), pursuant to which Zimtu has been granted an exclusive option to acquire Global's 50% interest in the Monument Peak Property (the "Property"), located in Lemhi County, Idaho, U.S.A.

The Monument Peak Property comprises a large contiguous land package situated on Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") lands in central Idaho and hosts a high-grade, stratabound copper-silver system with local gold enrichment.

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the Agreement, Zimtu has the option to acquire Global's 50% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $650,000 and issuing common shares having an aggregate value of approximately $750,000, payable in staged installments over a four-year period, subject to certain technical or time-based milestones.

Upon exercise of the option, Global will retain a 1.0% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty on the Property, of which 0.5% may be repurchased by Zimtu for $1,000,000 if exercised within five years, or $2,000,000 thereafter.

In addition, Zimtu has agreed to incur $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property within twelve months of closing, subject to extensions for permitting or access delays. During the option period, Zimtu will act as the exclusive operator of the Property.

Any securities issued as consideration for the Property will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. In addition to the foregoing statutory hold period, any securities issued to Global will be subject to a voluntary hold period of twelve (12) months from the date of issuance. The transaction is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Monument Peak Property Overview

The Monument Peak Project consists of 84 contiguous, unpatented lode mining claims totaling approximately 689.77 hectares located within Lemhi County, Idaho. The Project hosts two historical copper mines, Jackson and Hungry Hill, which saw limited production in the early 1900s.

Historical and modern exploration has confirmed the presence of high-grade copper-silver ± gold mineralization along a 3+ kilometre northwest-southeast structural trend.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

