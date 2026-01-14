Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J85R | ISIN: AU000000NEA8 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
NEARMAP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
14.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SkyWatch and Nearmap Partner to Expand Access to High-Resolution Aerial Imagery for GIS Professionals

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / SkyWatch, a leading geospatial data platform that simplifies access to premium satellite and aerial imagery, today announced a partnership with Nearmap, a global leader in property intelligence. Together, SkyWatch and Nearmap are expanding how geospatial professionals discover, purchase, and use up-to-date aerial imagery to support planning, analysis, and decision-making.

SkyWatch enables organizations to easily search, compare, and purchase commercial imagery from multiple providers through a single platform. By reducing friction in imagery procurement and delivery, SkyWatch helps GIS teams move faster, from identifying the right data to publishing imagery directly into their workflows, including ArcGIS Online and cloud environments of their choice.

Utilizing its own patented camera system, Nearmap brings industry-leading aerial imagery characterized by frequent updates, broad geographic coverage, and exceptional spatial resolution. Nearmap captures imagery on a regular cadence, with multiple updates a year in major urban areas across the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Nearmap imagery, including Vertical Ultra Resolution (<5.5 cm) and Vertical Hyper Resolution (<4.4 cm), provides the detail and historical data required for change detection, infrastructure monitoring, construction tracking, and other time-sensitive applications.

By combining SkyWatch's unified access platform with Nearmap high-frequency, high-resolution aerial imagery, customers gain greater flexibility in how they source imagery, whether for individual project needs or ongoing operational programs. The partnership supports use cases across construction and development, emergency response and disaster assessment, urban planning, utilities, and environmental monitoring, where current and reliable imagery is critical.

As part of this partnership, Nearmap aerial imagery is now available through Content Store for ArcGIS, SkyWatch's application for ArcGIS Online. This gives ArcGIS users a single access point to search, compare, and purchase imagery from multiple commercial providers, including both satellite and aerial sources. Through Content Store, users can purchase Nearmap imagery on a per-image basis and publish directly to ArcGIS Online or their preferred cloud environment, saving time and simplifying workflows.

"SkyWatch's mission is to make premium geospatial data easy to access and use," said David Proulx, Chief Product Officer at SkyWatch. "Partnering with Nearmap allows us to bring customers some of the most current and highest-resolution aerial imagery available, while giving them the flexibility to choose the right data for each project."

"Our work with SkyWaych is another testament to our mission to be the source of truth that shapes our livable world," said David Lyman, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Nearmap. "By bringing these capabilities together, we're expanding access to property intelligence so a broader audience can make confident decisions and solve real-world challenges."

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward flexible, on-demand access to commercial imagery from multiple providers. By bringing together complementary capabilities, SkyWatch and Nearmap are helping organizations select the right imagery, based on resolution, recency, coverage, and cost, to power better decisions.

About SkyWatch
SkyWatch is a geospatial data platform that simplifies access to premium satellite and aerial imagery. Through applications like Content Store for ArcGIS, SkyWatch enables organizations to search, compare, purchase, and publish commercial imagery from leading providers, helping teams move faster from data discovery to insight. Learn more at skywatch.com.

About Nearmap
Nearmap is the property intelligence provider customers rely on for consistent, reliable, high-resolution imagery, insights, and answers. Harnessing its own patented camera systems, imagery capture, AI, geospatial tools, and advanced SaaS platforms, Nearmap users receive tailored solutions for complex challenges. Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand several times each year, making content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap stands as the definitive source of truth that shapes the liveable world. For more information, please visit www.nearmap.com.

Media Contacts:

SkyWatch: Kelly Winter, kelly@skywatch.com
Nearmap: Taylor Cenicola, taylor.cenicola@nearmap.com

SOURCE: SkyWatch



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/skywatch-and-nearmap-partner-to-expand-access-to-high-resolution-aerial-image-1126374

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.