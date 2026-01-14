SkyWatch and Nearmap Partner to Expand Access to High-Resolution Aerial Imagery for GIS Professionals

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / SkyWatch, a leading geospatial data platform that simplifies access to premium satellite and aerial imagery, today announced a partnership with Nearmap, a global leader in property intelligence. Together, SkyWatch and Nearmap are expanding how geospatial professionals discover, purchase, and use up-to-date aerial imagery to support planning, analysis, and decision-making.

SkyWatch enables organizations to easily search, compare, and purchase commercial imagery from multiple providers through a single platform. By reducing friction in imagery procurement and delivery, SkyWatch helps GIS teams move faster, from identifying the right data to publishing imagery directly into their workflows, including ArcGIS Online and cloud environments of their choice.

Utilizing its own patented camera system, Nearmap brings industry-leading aerial imagery characterized by frequent updates, broad geographic coverage, and exceptional spatial resolution. Nearmap captures imagery on a regular cadence, with multiple updates a year in major urban areas across the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Nearmap imagery, including Vertical Ultra Resolution (<5.5 cm) and Vertical Hyper Resolution (<4.4 cm), provides the detail and historical data required for change detection, infrastructure monitoring, construction tracking, and other time-sensitive applications.

By combining SkyWatch's unified access platform with Nearmap high-frequency, high-resolution aerial imagery, customers gain greater flexibility in how they source imagery, whether for individual project needs or ongoing operational programs. The partnership supports use cases across construction and development, emergency response and disaster assessment, urban planning, utilities, and environmental monitoring, where current and reliable imagery is critical.

As part of this partnership, Nearmap aerial imagery is now available through Content Store for ArcGIS, SkyWatch's application for ArcGIS Online. This gives ArcGIS users a single access point to search, compare, and purchase imagery from multiple commercial providers, including both satellite and aerial sources. Through Content Store, users can purchase Nearmap imagery on a per-image basis and publish directly to ArcGIS Online or their preferred cloud environment, saving time and simplifying workflows.

"SkyWatch's mission is to make premium geospatial data easy to access and use," said David Proulx, Chief Product Officer at SkyWatch. "Partnering with Nearmap allows us to bring customers some of the most current and highest-resolution aerial imagery available, while giving them the flexibility to choose the right data for each project."

"Our work with SkyWaych is another testament to our mission to be the source of truth that shapes our livable world," said David Lyman, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Nearmap. "By bringing these capabilities together, we're expanding access to property intelligence so a broader audience can make confident decisions and solve real-world challenges."

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward flexible, on-demand access to commercial imagery from multiple providers. By bringing together complementary capabilities, SkyWatch and Nearmap are helping organizations select the right imagery, based on resolution, recency, coverage, and cost, to power better decisions.

About SkyWatch

SkyWatch is a geospatial data platform that simplifies access to premium satellite and aerial imagery. Through applications like Content Store for ArcGIS, SkyWatch enables organizations to search, compare, purchase, and publish commercial imagery from leading providers, helping teams move faster from data discovery to insight. Learn more at skywatch.com.

About Nearmap

Nearmap is the property intelligence provider customers rely on for consistent, reliable, high-resolution imagery, insights, and answers. Harnessing its own patented camera systems, imagery capture, AI, geospatial tools, and advanced SaaS platforms, Nearmap users receive tailored solutions for complex challenges. Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand several times each year, making content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap stands as the definitive source of truth that shapes the liveable world. For more information, please visit www.nearmap.com.

