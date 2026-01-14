

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.



The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in November after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in October.



Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales grew by 0.5 percent in November after inching up by 0.2 percent in October. Ex-auto sales were expected to increase by 0.4 percent.



