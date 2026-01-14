New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation into CorMedix Inc. ("CorMedix Inc.") (NASDAQ: CRMD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On January 8, 2026, before the market opened, CorMedix published preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2025 results disclosing that its major revenue driver DefenCath would change its reimbursement policy change beginning on July 1, 2026.



Management noted that the transition from its current TDAPA for DefenCath was expected to significantly reduce institutional reimbursement levels and net pricing in the second half of 2026.



As a result, CorMedix lowered its full year revenue guidance from $400M down to $300M - $320M.



Following this news, CRMD's stock price fell over 21% to open at $8.73 per share.

