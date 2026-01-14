New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation into Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.") (NASDAQ: AQST) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws.

What Happened?



On January 9, 2026, Aquestive announced it received a letter from the FDA, identifying deficiencies in its NDA application that preclude labeling discussions and post-market commitments for Anaphylm, for the emergency treatment of anaphylaxis.



Why it Matters:



Today, in direct response to this news, Aquestive's stock price fell by $2.18 (35.1%) per share to open at $4.03.

If you suffered a loss on your Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. securities and would like to explore a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, Learn More About the Investigation or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or call (212)363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.

