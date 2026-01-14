New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation into Galectin Therapeutics Inc. ("Galectin Therapeutics Inc.") (NASDAQ: GALT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Galectin issued a press release on December 19, 2025, "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided a written response, and subsequent communications, to the Company's previously submitted Type C meeting request regarding the development program for belapectin, its investigational galectin-3 inhibitor. The FDA converted the Company's initial request for an in-person or teleconference meeting to a written response." Galectin said that it will now pursue a follow-up Type C meeting with the FDA to finalize remaining components of its next clinical trial design. While the Company stated there is alignment with the agency on the proposed patient population for a registration trial, key aspects of the trial design remain unresolved.



Following this news, Galectin's stock price fell over 28% on December 19, 2025.

If you suffered a loss on your Galectin Therapeutics Inc. securities and would like to explore a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, Learn More About the Investigation or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or call (212)363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280351

Source: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP