Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Trip.com Group Limited ("Trip.com") (NASDAQ: TCOM).

On January 14, 2026, Trip.com announced ". . . that it has received a notice of investigation from the State Administration for Market Regulations of the People's Republic of China (the 'SAMR'). According to the notice, the SAMR has commenced an investigation involving the Company pursuant to the Anti-Monopoly Law of the People's Republic of China."

On this news, Trip.com's American Depositary Shares ("ADS") dropped more than 17%.

Investors of Trip.com American Depositary Shares are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm's Stockholder Information Request Form or send us a message to contact an attorney to learn more about the securities investigation and receive a free, no-obligation legal evaluation of potential claims.

ABOUT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a nationally recognized, plaintiff-side class action firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from fraud and misconduct. Our attorneys have served as Lead or Co-Lead Counsel in major securities cases, recovering over $10 billion for institutional and individual investors.

Our firm litigates securities fraud, fiduciary breaches, unfair mergers and acquisitions, and antitrust violations, while also representing whistleblowers and advocating for victims of data breaches, consumer fraud, vehicle and product defects, employment law violations, retirement plan mismanagement, and other corporate and business misconduct. With a results-driven approach, we pursue justice and substantial recoveries for those we represent.

