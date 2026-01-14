Anzeige
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
14.01.26 | 17:26
35,970 Euro
+0,56 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,98036,06017:42
0,0000,00017:41
PR Newswire
14.01.2026 16:06 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14

Commerzbank AG EUR500mil Green 12NC7 Tier 2 Notes due 2038

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

January 14, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 500mil Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Green Tier 2 12NC7

due 21 January 2038

Launched pursuant to the Issuers MTN Programme

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Guarantor (if any):

none

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 500mil

Description:

EUR 500mil Fixed-to-Fixed Green 12NC7 Tier 2 Notes due 21 January 2038

Offer price:

Tbc

Other offer terms:

MTN documentation, Callable 21 January 2033, denoms 100k/100k, listing Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Danske Bank

ING Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

January 14, 2026

Stabilisation period expected to end on:

no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.

The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© 2026 PR Newswire
