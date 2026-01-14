

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Key economic data releases from the U.S. including producer price inflation as well as retail sales swayed market sentiment.



Producer prices in the U.S. rose 0.2 percent month over month in November, matching market expectations and rising from a 0.1 percent increase in October.



The core annual producer price inflation came in higher than expected, recording a four-month high of 3 percent in November, versus 2.9 percent in October and above analysts' expectations of 2.7 percent.



At the same time, retail sales in the U.S. rose 0.6 percent month-on-month in November recording the largest gain since July, versus a revised 0.1 percent decline in October and exceeding forecasts of an increase of 0.4 percent.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory amidst the mixed updates to earnings from the U.S. banks. Benchmarks in Europe are trading mixed. Asian markets finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index weakened. Ten-year bond yields are trading in a mixed pattern.



Crude oil prices rallied amidst anxiety around supply from Iran. Gold prices touched a fresh all-time-high of $4,649.70 amidst mild inflation readings from the U.S. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a strong positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,032.00, down 0.33% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,934.10, down 0.42% Germany's DAX at 25,330.07, down 0.32% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,165.06, up 0.27% France's CAC 40 at 8,350.10, up 0.03% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,019.85, down 0.17% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 54,341.23, up 1.48% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,820.60, up 0.14% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,126.09, down 0.31% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,999.81, up 0.56%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1653, up 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.3451, up 0.22% USD/JPY at 158.37, down 0.46% AUD/USD at 0.6683, down 0.07% USD/CAD at 1.3873, down 0.12% Dollar Index at 99.00, down 0.19%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.164%, down 0.17% Germany at 2.8092%, down 0.14% France at 3.524%, up 0.00% U.K. at 4.3910%, down 0.23% Japan at 2.182%, up 0.18%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $66.22, up 1.15%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $61.79, up 1.05%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,643.51, up 0.97%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $94,885.22, up 3.07% Ethereum at $3,296.75, up 4.97% XRP at $2.11, up 2.19% BNB at $932.08, up 2.50% Solana at $144.07, up 1.05%



