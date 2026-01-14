V2Soft, Inc: Sanciti AI Revolutionizes Software Lifecycle with RGEN: The Autonomous Agent for Requirements Extraction and Reverse Engineering

The Autonomous Agent for Requirements Extraction and Reverse Engineering

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Sanciti AI, a leader in AI & Agentic AI solutions for the enterprise, is proud to announce the full integration of Sanciti AI | RGEN into its Full Stack SDLC Platform. As organizations face increasing pressure to modernize legacy systems and accelerate release cycles, RGEN provides a breakthrough solution by generating requirements, use cases, and business rules directly from existing codebases, stories, and meeting transcripts.

Bridging the Gap Between Code and Documentation

In many enterprise environments, documentation often lags behind rapid code changes. RGEN addresses this by acting as an autonomous intelligence agent that performs reverse engineering of documentation and code-to-use case mapping. This capability allows teams to extract critical business logic that may have been lost over years of development, ensuring that "moving forward" does not require "starting over".

Key Features of Sanciti AI | RGEN include:

Various input formats: RGEN is designed for versatility, accepting multiple input sources to generate accurate requirements:

Source Code (legacy and modern applications)

User Stories & Epics from Agile tools

Meeting Notes & Transcripts

JIRA Stories & Design Documents

Existing Test Cases and Scripts

Business Process Models and flowcharts

Outputs: RGEN produces a comprehensive set of deliverables to accelerate SDLC:

Concise Summary

Requirement Statements

Categorized Requirements

JIRA-ready stories & Project Links

Structured Business Requirements Document

SDLC Traceability Matrices

Requirement Dashboard

Process Flow Diagrams

Enterprise-Grade Security

Built for regulated industries - including healthcare, finance, and automotive - RGEN is audit-ready. It operates onsite or within a single-tenant VPC, aligning with OWASP and NIST security standards. This ensures:

Data Isolation & Encryption

Role-Based Access Control

Secure API Integrations

Compliance with Governance Frameworks

Seamless Enterprise Integration

RGEN integrates effortlessly into the customer's enterprise environment:

Connects with Existing DevOps Pipelines

Supports Popular ALM Tools (Jira, Azure DevOps)

Works Across Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Architectures

Seamlessly works with Sanciti AI Ecosystem (TESTAI for automated testing, CVAM for vulnerability assessment, LEGMOD for legacy system modernization, SYNDAT for Synthetic Test Data)

"Sanciti AI feels like adding a full-stack teammate to your software organization," says Varchasvi Shankar, President/CEO, "RGEN specifically trims the busywork, keeping governance in line while letting engineers focus on real product changes instead of manual handoffs and rework". By leveraging this agentic intelligence, firms can see a reduction in overall effort and costs of upwards of 40%, significantly improving time-to-market.

Why Sanciti AI is Different

Full Lifecycle Coverage - requirements generation, code creation, testing, vulnerability assessment, legacy modernization, and production support-all within one unified platform. Agentic Architecture - uses a multi-agent orchestration model, where specialized AI agents work together like a team rather than isolated tools. Enterprise-Grade Security & Compliance - Security is built-in - not an add-on. Onsite or Single-tenant VPC, Compliance with OWASP, NIST Customization & Integration - can be trained on your codebase, documentation templates, and standards, ensuring outputs align with internal governance. Legacy Modernization & Reverse Engineering - standout capability is reverse engineering of legacy systems - extracting requirements, business rules, and use cases from old codebases to accelerate modernization without starting from scratch. Measurable Business Impact - 40% faster deployment cycles, up to 50% cost/effort savings, 85-95% automation coverage in testing.

About Sanciti AI

Sanciti AI, a V2Soft Company, is a premier Generative AI Solution company that revolutionizes the SDLC through autonomous intelligence. Based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Sanciti AI provides an integrated platform of Human-in-the-loop and Agentic solutions for requirements generation, code generation, testing automation, and legacy conversion.

For more information, visit https://www.sanciti.ai/or contact info@sanciti.ai.

