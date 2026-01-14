RD Last Mile Holdings, LLC: ADL Final Mile Acquires Xcel Delivery Services

OMAHA, NE / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / RD Last Mile Holdings, LLC ("ADL Final Mile"), a leading provider of final mile delivery solutions headquartered in Omaha, NE, has announced the acquisition of Xcel Delivery Services, a premier logistics company specializing in customized and final mile services throughout Arizona and the Southwestern United States.

"This acquisition strengthens our service capabilities and allows us to bring more responsive, tailored delivery options to customers in our markets," said Monte O'Hara, Chief Executive Officer of ADL Final Mile. "Integrating Xcel into our Southwest network will unlock additional efficiencies and expand capacity that can benefit our customers and our team."

O'Hara continued, "We are delighted to welcome Xcel's executive leadership team, led by Tim Cocchia, who will serve as Vice President of Operations, to the ADL Final Mile family. Tim will help us continue the legacy of service excellence established by Mark and Kelly Spivack. By merging their deep on-demand experience with our national infrastructure, we will deliver more consistent, adaptable service across the country."

Steve Griego, Southwest Region President, added, "We have known the Xcel team for many years and share their core values and business priorities. Their operational excellence and customer-driven mindset fit naturally with our platform, positioning us to deliver even higher levels of performance and innovation moving forward."

Mark Spivack, co-owner of Xcel Delivery Services, stated, "After 21 years building this business, Kelly and I knew the time was right to partner with a company that shared our core values. ADL Final Mile was the clear choice for us as they ensured continued operational excellence for our customers and exciting opportunities for our team."

ADL Final Mile is committed to being the partner of choice for final mile delivery and logistics entrepreneurs seeking growth capital or succession solutions. Backed by Red Dog Equity LLC, in partnership with Monroe Capital LLC and Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), ADL Final Mile has significant equity and debt capital available to support future acquisitions and development opportunities.

About ADL Final Mile

Founded in 2022 following the strategic merger of ADL Delivery and Capital Express, ADL Final Mile offers a full-suite of logistics services including final mile & parcel delivery, fleet replacement, customized logistics, and warehousing and distribution in the Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest U.S. To learn more, please visit www.adlfinalmile.com.

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit www.reddogequity.com.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit solutions, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe's platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality "alpha" returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and has 12 locations throughout the United States, Middle East, Asia and Australia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including GrowthCap Advisory's 2025 Top Private Credit Firm List; Inc.'s 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors List; DealCatalyst as the 2025 Most Innovative Private Credit CLO Manager of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2024 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas and 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade; Global M&A Network as the 2024 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt - Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

