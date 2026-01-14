Anzeige
Medivir AB: Bulletin From Extraordinary General Meeting In Medivir AB (publ)
Medivir AB: Bulletin From Extraordinary General Meeting In Medivir AB (publ)

Today on 14 January 2026, Medivir AB (publ) (the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting in Huddinge, whereby the resolutions below were adopted.

The general meeting was held at the Company's premises on Lunastigen 5, 141 44 Huddinge. For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please see the complete notice of the extraordinary general meeting, that is available on the Company's website, www.medivir.se. Minutes of the extraordinary general meeting will be provided on the said website within two weeks from the date of the meeting.
Number of board members, election of board members and remuneration to the board of directors

Furthermore, the extraordinary general meeting resolved that the board remuneration, that was resolved at the extraordinary general meeting on 10 November 2025, shall remain unchanged. For the sake of clarity, the remuneration of the chairman of the board shall be distributed proportionally between the former chairman and the new chairman based on the proportion of the term of office. Uli Hacksell shall receive remuneration as ordinary board member for the remainder of the term of office until the next annual general meeting.

For additional information, please contact;
Chief Executive Officer
M: +46 72 531 11 17

Chief Financial Officer
M: +46 73 125 06 20
Email: Magnus.Christensen@medivir.com

About Medivir
Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a drug candidate designed to selectively treat cancer cells in the liver and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.


