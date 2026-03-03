Medivir AB: Medivir recruits Patrik Norgren as new CFO

Stockholm, Sweden - Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medical treatments in areas of high unmet medical need, announced today that Patrik Norgren has been recruited as CFO and will assume his role on March 23. The timing ensures a smooth transition and effective handover from the outgoing CFO, Magnus Christensen.

- Jens Lindberg, CEO of Medivir: "I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Magnus for his dedicated and great work as CFO over the past over the past 7 years, including taking on the interim CEO role during 2021. I am now pleased to announce that Patrik Norgren has been appointed as our new CFO and will assume his position shortly. With his extensive experience, Patrik will play a key role in supporting our ongoing transformation and in creating long-term value for our shareholders."



- "I am thrilled to join Medivir at such an exciting stage. With a strengthened ownership base, a strong financial position and groundbreaking projects progressing in clinical development, I look forward to working closely with Jens and the team to create long-term value for our shareholders," says Patrik Norgren, incoming CFO of Medivir.

Patrik Norgren most recently served as CFO of the Swedish pharmaceutical company Cinclus Pharma. He brings more than 20 years of extensive experience in CFO and senior financial leadership roles across both private and publicly listed companies. Patrik holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics, specializing in Accounting and Auditing, from Luleå University of Technology (Luleå Tekniska Universitet).

For additional information, please contact;

Jens Lindberg

Chief Executive Officer

Medivir AB

Phone: +46 8 5468 3100

Email: jens.lindberg@medivir.com

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative therapies targeting areas of high unmet medical need. Its drug candidates focus on indications where current treatment options are limited or non-existent, offering the potential to deliver meaningful improvements for patients. Medivir's two lead programs are fostrox, a precision chemotherapy designed to selectively target liver cancer cells while minimizing side effects, and MIV-711, aimed at treating Osteogenesis Imperfecta (brittle bone disease). Both candidates have blockbuster potential, representing significant value creation opportunities for Medivir's shareholders and affected patients. Collaborations and partnerships play a key role in Medivir's business model, with drug development conducted either in-house or in partnership. Medivir (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) is listed on the Small Cap segment of Nasdaq Stockholm. More information is available at www.medivir.com