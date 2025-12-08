Medivir AB: Medivir's CFO Magnus Christensen to leave the company

Stockholm - Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer in areas of high unmet medical need, announced today that its CFO, Magnus Christensen, has decided to leave his position to assume a corresponding role at Cinclus Pharma. Magnus has served as Medivir's CFO since 2019 and also held the position of interim CEO from May 2021 to January 2022.

The recruitment process to appoint a new CFO has been initiated. Magnus Christensen will remain in his current role during a transition period to ensure a structured and orderly transition.



"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Magnus for his dedicated commitment and significant contributions to the development of the company. It has been a true pleasure working with him," says Medivir's CEO, Jens Lindberg.

For additional information, please contact;

Jens Lindberg

Chief Executive Officer

Medivir AB

M: +46 72 531 11 17

Email: jens.lindberg@medivir.com



Magnus Christensen

Chief Financial Officer

Medivir AB

M: +46 73 125 06 20

Email: Magnus.Christensen@medivir.com

