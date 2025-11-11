Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CS23 | ISIN: GB00BMF1L080 | Ticker-Symbol: 26W
Frankfurt
10.11.25 | 08:15
4,220 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LITERACY CAPITAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LITERACY CAPITAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1604,54007:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AEROWASH
AEROWASH AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEROWASH AB0,146+0,69 %
AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED0,129-1,53 %
ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA0,053+2,53 %
INTEGRUM AB0,740+6,02 %
LITERACY CAPITAL PLC4,2200,00 %
MEDIVIR AB0,039-15,85 %
ONCOINVENT ASA0,0530,00 %
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION120,65+0,04 %
TERRANET AB0,005+8,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.