Terranet AB: Last day of trading with unit rights in Terranet's rights issue

Today, 25 November 2025, is the last day of trading in the unit rights issued in connection with the rights issue of units consisting of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders which the board of directors of Terranet AB's (publ) ("Terranet" or the "Company"), based on the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 23 May 2025, resolved on 4 November 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). Unit rights that are not sold or not exercised for subscription expire worthless.

The Rights Issue in summary:

Subscription period: 14 November - 28 November 2025

Trading in unit rights: 14 November - 25 November 2025

Preferential rights: Through the Rights Issue, existing shareholders are given the right to subscribe for units in proportion to the number of shares they own on the record date 12 November 2025. One (1) existing share, regardless of share class, entitles to one (1) unit right and thirty-five (35) unit rights entitle to subscription for one (1) new unit. One (1) unit contains five (5) new Class B shares.

Unit: One (1) unit contains five (5) new Class B shares.

Subscription price: The subscription price has been set at SEK 0.39 per unit, corresponding to SEK 0.078 per Class B share.

Issue proceeds: At full subscription, Terranet will receive approximately SEK 18.5 million before issue costs.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission is acting Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner and Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

Important information

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet's mission is to save lives in urban traffic. We develop groundbreaking technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, with a focus on protecting vulnerable road users from injury. Using a unique and patented sensor technology, Terranet's system BlincVision scans the road with laser precision, detecting objects up to ten times faster than any other ADAS solution on the market today.



Terranet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with additional operations in Gothenburg and Stuttgart - at the heart of the European automotive industry. Since 2017, the company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Visit us at www.terranet.se

