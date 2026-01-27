Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS5J | ISIN: SE0009806045 | Ticker-Symbol: TE5
Frankfurt
26.01.26 | 08:25
0,004 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TERRANET AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERRANET AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2026 12:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Terranet AB: Terranet participates in Amyna Accelerate

Terranet will participate in Amyna Accelerate, a national accelerator program focused on defence technology and dual-use. The program is initiated and coordinated by Ideon Science Park in Lund and targets technology companies at different stages of maturity. Participation in the program is part of Terranet's work to explore new application areas for the company's technology.

The program starts with a kickoff in Uppsala on January 28-29, 2026, and then continues with national and international activities throughout the program.

Dual-use refers to technology where the same core technology can be used for both civilian and defence-related purposes.

Through its participation in Amyna Accelerate, Terranet will have the opportunity for dialogue and knowledge exchange with stakeholders within defence and security, industry partners, investors and public-sector actors. The work includes business- and technology-related discussions on how the technology can be used and positioned. The aim is to identify business opportunities and partnerships that can contribute to Terranet's long-term business development.

"Amyna Accelerate brings together actors with strong expertise in both technology and defence. For Terranet, participating is a way to identify new application areas and build knowledge and relationships in a strategically relevant field," says Jonas Renander, CCO at Terranet.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: lars.lindell@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)
Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.