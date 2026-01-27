Terranet AB: Terranet participates in Amyna Accelerate

Terranet will participate in Amyna Accelerate, a national accelerator program focused on defence technology and dual-use. The program is initiated and coordinated by Ideon Science Park in Lund and targets technology companies at different stages of maturity. Participation in the program is part of Terranet's work to explore new application areas for the company's technology.

The program starts with a kickoff in Uppsala on January 28-29, 2026, and then continues with national and international activities throughout the program.

Dual-use refers to technology where the same core technology can be used for both civilian and defence-related purposes.

Through its participation in Amyna Accelerate, Terranet will have the opportunity for dialogue and knowledge exchange with stakeholders within defence and security, industry partners, investors and public-sector actors. The work includes business- and technology-related discussions on how the technology can be used and positioned. The aim is to identify business opportunities and partnerships that can contribute to Terranet's long-term business development.

"Amyna Accelerate brings together actors with strong expertise in both technology and defence. For Terranet, participating is a way to identify new application areas and build knowledge and relationships in a strategically relevant field," says Jonas Renander, CCO at Terranet.

