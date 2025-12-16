Terranet AB: Terranet continues collaboration with mining industry partner

A new agreement to evaluate BlincVision's MVP marks the next step in the ongoing work.

Mining comes with high safety demands. Visibility can be limited, large vehicles operate close to people, and space is often tight. This increases the risk of collisions compared to regular traffic. To avoid accidents and production downtime, technology is needed that can detect obstacles at close range. This is why mining environments are a relevant setting for evaluating BlincVision.

The collaboration now moves forward with BlincVision's MVP being installed in the partner's vehicles for testing in a mining environment. Through testing and data collection, the partner wants to see how the technology can contribute to safer and more efficient operations. For Terranet, the collaboration is a step in the work to broaden BlincVision's use cases and show the technology's potential beyond the traditional automotive industry.

"Our collaboration is now moving forward. Improving safety in the mining industry is not only about avoiding accidents, but also about reducing downtime and keeping operations running at lower cost. This collaboration is part of our work to show how BlincVision creates value beyond the traditional automotive industry," says Lars Lindell, CEO of Terranet.

