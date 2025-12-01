Terranet AB: Terranet announces outcome of rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Terranet AB (publ) ("Terranet" or the "Company") has completed the rights issue of units consisting of shares (the "Rights Issue") resolved by the board of directors of Terranet, based on the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 23 May 2025, on 4 November 2025. The outcome shows that 27,604,929 units were subscribed for with unit rights, which corresponds to approximately 58.3 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, 439,423 units were subscribed for without the support of unit rights, corresponding to approximately 0.9 percent of the Rights Issue. Guarantee commitments of 19,327,906 units, corresponding to approximately 40.8 percent of the Rights Issue, will thus be utilized. The Rights Issue was thus, in total, subscribed to 100 percent. Through the Rights Issue, the Company receives proceeds of approximately SEK 18.5 million before deduction of issue costs.

Final outcome

The subscription period in the Rights Issue ended on November 28, 2025. The outcome shows that 27,604,929 units were subscribed for with unit rights, which corresponds to approximately 58.3 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, 439,423 units have been subscribed for without the support of unit rights, corresponding to approximately 0.9 percent of the Rights Issue. As the Rights Issue is secured to 100 percent through guarantee commitments, guarantee commitments of 19,327,906 units, corresponding to approximately 40.8 percent of the Rights Issue, will be utilized. Each unit in the Rights Issue consists of five (5) Class B shares. In total, 47,372,258 units were subscribed for, corresponding to 236,861,290 Class B shares.

Allotment of units subscribed for without the exercise of unit rights

The allotment of units subscribed for without the exercise of unit rights has been made in accordance with the principles set out in the information document published by the Company on 13 November 2025 in connection with the Rights Issue. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notification of allotment in accordance with instructions from the respective nominee.

Shares, share capital and dilution

Through the Rights Issue, the Company's share capital increases by SEK 2,368,612.90, from SEK 20,010,418.52 to SEK 22,379,031.42. The number of shares increases by 236,861,290 shares, from 2,001,041,852 shares to 2,237,903,142 shares, which corresponds to a dilution of approximately 10.8 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company for existing shareholders who have not participated in the Rights Issue.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission AB is acting as financial advisor and Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is acting as legal advisor to Terranet in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Lindell, CEO

E-mail: lars.lindell@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet's mission is to save lives in urban traffic. We develop groundbreaking technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, with a focus on protecting vulnerable road users from injury. Using a unique and patented sensor technology, Terranet's system BlincVision scans the road with laser precision, detecting objects up to ten times faster than any other ADAS solution on the market today.



Terranet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with additional operations in Gothenburg and Stuttgart - at the heart of the European automotive industry. Since 2017, the company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Visit us at www.terranet.se.

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, ca@mangold.se.

